Twitter Reacts After Naya Rivera Is Snubbed By The Grammys' In Memoriam Artist Tribute

Naya Rivera‘s fans are NOT happy that the late star appears to have been snubbed during on Sunday night.

As award shows always do, the 2021 Grammy Awards honored singers and musicians that have passed away within the last year. Yesterday’s touching tribute showed love to the likes of Pop Smoke, Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine, and others in a moving performance from Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak.

But where was Naya?!

Related: Re-Live All The Stellar Performances From Sunday Night’s Grammys HERE

The actress was clearly a talented singer, having taken her turn on Glee for so long prior to her death last year — both the show and the accompanying albums! And as many of her fans pointed out, she should have been part of the in memoriam tribute, too!

The reactions made the point, with fans taking to Twitter to say (below):

“Naya Rivera was a singer, not just an actress. She was a two time Grammy nominee. Had a career that spanned more than two decades. She died saving her son’s life. The fact that the @RecordingAcad didn’t see fit to include her in the In Memoriam section is disgraceful.” “Since the #GRAMMYs didn’t mention her i’ll do it. rest in peace naya rivera you beautiful angel we love you and miss you so much.” “naya rivera being left out of the in memoriam… it’s not sitting right with me” “the fact that the grammys aren’t the first award show to have forgotten about her… im so sad and angry 🙁 naya rivera really deserves better” “Naya Rivera just know that I think about you everyday. I’m still pissed at the Grammys for not even acknowledging you. You had an impact on many.”

Wow!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Brian To/WENN]