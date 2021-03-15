Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, & MORE Stellar Performances!

A full year into the coronavirus pandemic (ugh) can’t stop the Grammys, even if it means Sunday night’s show was a virtual experience meant for this new world!

With Trevor Noah hosting the un-attended event in DTLA at the Los Angeles Convention Center, fans from across the globe were able to watch a series of stellar performances and award hand-outs on TV and online!

All the big names were there, too! Taylor Swift and Harry Styles each performed, and Beyoncé took home her 28th Grammy, making her the most decorated woman in the show’s history! AMAZING!!!

Even late legend Selena Quintanilla-Perez, long known as the Queen of Tejano music, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in the industry and for Tejano music! The show paid tribute to her 1994 Grammy win for Live!, which she’d released the previous year.

Awards aside, the performances were seriously entertaining! And there were so many to choose from, too! BTS, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Bruno Mars, Haim, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny… seriously, it seemed like the night never wanted to end!

Ch-ch-check out all the performances from yesterday’s (virtual) Grammys, straight out of downtown LA (below)!!!

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles

BTS

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Bruno Mars & Anderson. Paak As Silk Sonic

Doja Cat

Maren Morris & John Mayer

Haim

HAIM KILLING IT AS ALWAYS

pic.twitter.com/bMZyZdDMFk — esme folklorian (@wonnderIand) March 15, 2021

Billie Eilish

Confira a primeira parte da performance de Billie Eilish no #GRAMMYs, com 'everything i wanted': pic.twitter.com/3hsjatFEGA — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Bad Bunny

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch

Brandi Carlile Honors John Prine

Mickey Guyton

Post Malone

[Image via CBS/Grammys]