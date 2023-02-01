Grayson Chrisley Had A 'Breakdown' After Parents Todd & Julie Went To Prison

Growing up and facing new areas of life is rough on any 16-year-old, but it’s an entirely different struggle for Grayson Chrisley.

As you know, the teen’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison on January 17 where they’ll serve a combined 19 YEARS for tax evasion and bank fraud. Julie is staying in Lexington, Kentucky while Todd is at a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida — leaving behind their son Grayson and 10-year-old granddaughter Chloe to be in the care of by 25-year-old Savannah Chrisley.

Related: Inside Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Stays So Far!

The Chrisley daughter was candid on the newest episode of her Unlocked podcast which was uploaded on Tuesday. She got real about her struggles to “process” what’s going on with her parents while also trying to help Grayson and Chloe understand, whom she just became legal guardian of.

While crying, Savannah expressed how she hates that her parents are separated from her little brother while he’s still growing up:

“Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that.”

The two youngsters seem to be struggling a lot with Todd and Julie away. The Sassy by Savannah founder said that Grayson suffered a “breakdown”:

“Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he wants to have of them … I’m trying to stand strong and not break and be strong for them, so they feel comfortable enough to break down, and it’s tough.”

So sad…

She also went on to detail her 10-year-old niece’s struggles, saying Chloe doesn’t really grasp what’s going on:

“Chloe at 10 years old is trying to process them being gone and missing her mom. We were driving down the road the other day, and Chloe had so much anger towards the situation and she just said, ‘Why? They’re not bad people, they don’t belong there.'”

Savannah told her that she’s doing “everything she can possibly do to get them home,” but the young girl was still frustrated. The Growing Up Chrisley star said Chloe doesn’t understand why her prayers aren’t working:

“She looked at me with tears just rolling down her face and said, ‘Guess what? I pray all the time. I pray for Mom and Dad to get home, I pray all day and guess what, Sassy, nothing happens — it doesn’t work.’ And when a 10-year-old says that to you, how do you respond?”

Just heartbreaking!

The businesswoman said she occasionally feels the same way, that her prayers don’t “work” either, but ended her podcast thanking Julie for raising her to “find the strength to get through” this.

You can watch the full podcast (below):

Hopefully Grayson and Chloe can find peace with the situation soon. It’s so sad these poor young kids are suffering because of their parents’ mistakes.

Tell us what you think in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/Savannah Chrisley/Instagram/Todd Chrisley]