Groom Exposes Bride's Affair With Brother-In-Law By Playing NSFW Bedroom Video AT WEDDING!

A groom waited until his wedding day to reveal he knew his bride was having an affair with his pregnant sister’s husband! In a video going viral on TikTok, that originally caught traction in 2019 — twice viral, it’s that shocking — newlyweds in China can be seen standing before their guests at a party. Behind them is a screen playing a video of hearts — which abruptly switches to a steamy bedroom video!

Onlookers must have been confused at what they were seeing — until they recognized the participants in the sexy romp were none other than the bride and the groom’s brother-in-law! Yikes!!

Almost instantly, the disgraced woman threw her bouquet of flowers at her husband while several people jumped on stage, apparently trying to stop a physical fight from breaking out. The groom reportedly yelled:

“Did you think I didn’t know about this?!”

According to Asia One in 2019 when the video first went viral, the couple had been together for two years and had been engaged for six months before the drama. It was also claimed that the bride “suffered domestic violence” at the hands of the groom, causing her to lean on his sister’s husband for comfort. Over time, the comfort turned into something more and the affair began. Sorry, but it’s tough to commiserate with their actions here — the man was married with a baby on the way! Once the groom found out, he set out to “humiliate” her, which we’d say he successfully accomplished.

While the video first went viral in 2019, it has sparked even more conversation on TikTok now that it has been viewed almost six million times! A caption on the clip explained:

“The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister-in-law’s husband in front of everybody.”

Ch-ch-check out the insanity unfold (below)!

So freaking petty!! Who waits until seemingly after they say “I do” to reveal that news?! And in front of everyone? We just know the family did NOT see that coming! Innerestingly, the video has sparked various reactions. Many love the groom’s desire to get revenge, commenting:

“Best revenge – in front of all their family and friends” “Honesty, I am this petty and would 1000 percent do this” “Man stood there knowing the calamity he’s about to cause”

But others have been left confused as to why he would have gone through with a wedding and party before dropping the bomb. Just think about all the money that went into the ceremony only for it to be one big scandal!

Viewers wondered:

“Isn’t this at the party so doesn’t that mean they already said I do?” “Why’d he go through with the wedding?” “So why did he waste all that money on the wedding?”

The best guess users had was that the groom probably couldn’t get the deposits back or may have learned of the infidelity too late, they mused:

“Maybe he found out too late and the wedding needed to be paid for regardless whether they broke it off” “Got her parents to waste all that money on the wedding ” “Satisfaction people. Embarrassing her in front of everyone was probably worth it for him.”

Funny enough, some outraged viewers are upset the bride was so angry by the reveal and called her decision to throw her flowers at her other half “wild,” adding:

“And SHE’S the one that gets mad at the end?” “Not her throwing the flowers at him, the audacity”

LOLz! She may have been in the wrong, but we’re sure she never expected her bedroom video to be played in front of her close circle! That’s mortifying!!!

If only there was a “Where Are They Now” follow-up to this video because we’re dying to know how this controversy played out! Can you imagine the ripple effects this exposed affair must have had on everyone?! Wowza. We need a docuseries on this! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

