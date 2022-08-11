Kathy Hilton Mistakes Lizzo For Precious Star Gabourey Sidibe In Truly CRINGE Interview -- WATCH!!

Oof. This was SO awkward!!

On Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, Kathy Hilton proved she doesn’t know how to tell some celebs apart by totally misnaming Lizzo! And now she’s being blasted as “disrespectful, racist, and fatphobic” by fans! Yeesh!

During the show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star played a game called, “Will Kathy Know Them?”, the point of which was to see if she could name a list of high-profile celebs. But in a now-viral moment, she made it clear she doesn’t know who most people are. When a photo of Lizzo was shown, she mistook the singer for a fictional character, guessing:

“I feel like I do. Precious?”

Uh, no, Kathy, NO!

She was seemingly referring to actress Gabourey Sidibe, who starred in the 2009 Oscar-winning film Precious, based on the novel Push by author Sapphire. You can refresh your memory with the trailer (below).

While host Andy Cohen found the mistake funny AF for a sec, RHOBH co-star and fellow late-night guest Crystal Kung Minkoff tried to spin the uncomfortable comment around to something positive, saying:

“She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious.”

But Kathy only made the situation worse by responding:

“That’s what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me.”

Ch-ch-check out the insanely awkward moment (below)!

Yowza!

Don’t disrespect Ms. Lizzo like that, girl!! The internet has been ablaze with hot takes ever since the segment aired. Take a look at the most heated reactions (below):

“Kathy Hilton damn well know Lizzo ain’t Precious, a FICTIONAL character. That’s mad disrespectful, racist, and fatphobic.” “If Kathy Hilton thought Lizzo was Precious (a fictional character from a movie which was adapted from a book by the same name) then she’s either:

1. A liar.

2. A lying idiot

3. Racist.

4. A lying, racist, idiot.” “Kathy Hilton thought ‘hunky dory’ was an actual person and y’all want to be mad/surprised that she didn’t know who Lizzo is?” “Kathy Hilton mistaking Lizzo for being ‘Precious’ played by Gabby Sidibe is reason black women have to work twice as hard.” “To refer to Lizzo as a fictional character (and not even the actress’ that played the character) definitely conveys how Kathy Hilton feels about Black women.”

As we said, people are FED UP! And probably for good reason. TV personality Kalen Allen also pointed out why the remark was so harmful, writing:

“When Precious came out, a lot of people used the character’s name as a derogatory label to fuel their fatphobia and to bully. So no, I don’t think that it’s funny that Lizzo, home minding her own business, had to watch herself be called Precious in front of millions on live tv.”

Yeah, so uncalled for! Whether it was an intentionally hurtful joke or an honest mistake, the comment has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way! Thoughts?!

