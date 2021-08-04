TikTok Star Sets Guinness Record For World's Biggest Mouth!

One TikTok star is having the last — and biggest — laugh after setting a world record for having the biggest mouth!

Samantha Ramsdell (above), whose massive maw has helped her gain 1.7 million followers on the platform, was recently confirmed by Guinness World Records to have the world’s largest mouth gape (female), measuring an astounding 6.52 centimeters.

The 31-year-old told Guinness that embracing her mouth was tough at first, as she was often bullied for it as a child, with her classmates calling her things like “big bass mouth.”

Well, she now not only embraces her big mouth, she shows it off on Tiktok!

Congrats, girl! Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see some of Sam’s talents!

