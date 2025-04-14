Gypsy Rose Blanchard Flaunts 25-Lb Weight Loss In Before & After Pics While Explaining Exactly How She Did It!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has gone through a major transformation since stepping out of prison!

On Sunday, the Lifetime personality shared side-by-side photos on Instagram showing off her “25lbs weight loss.” The first photo showed her on a red carpet in a tight black dress. Next to it was a recent selfie of her with a new, much shorter haircut in a white halter top and blue jeans. She really has transformed SO much since her December 2023 release and the birth of her firstborn in December 2024.

Related: How ‘Freak’ Gypsy Rose Is Reinvigorating Her Love Life With Ken

Here’s a glimpse at what Gypsy Rose looked like “before” (below) — you can see her full post with the photo she chose HERE.

And now get a look at her today!

Whoa!

She looks so good, especially just months after giving birth to her first child! In the comments, the convicted felon, who grew up a victim of Munchausen by proxy, explained her journey further, detailing:

“I’ve seen a lot of comments of people asking how I lost the weight so my weight loss journey started once getting out of prison so when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight begin to fall off. I started eating twice a day and smaller portions.”

She’s previously hit back at claims she’s using weight loss drugs to slim down after giving birth. Seems like what she’s doing is working for her!

Reactions?? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram & Lifetime/YouTube]