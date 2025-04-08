How 'Freak' Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Reinvigorating Her Love Life With Ken Urker After Daughter's Birth!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a FREAK!!!

In fact, according to the latest episode of her reality TV show Life After Lock Up, she’s the one who is really driving the sexploration ongoing between her and baby daddy Ken Urker following the birth of their daughter Aurora a few months back!

Ya see, on Monday, Lifetime aired the most recent episode of the hit reality show. And during the airing, fans got to watch as the 33-year-old unabashedly started shopping for sex toys!

The impetus was Gypsy Rose wanting to get back into the swing of things after the couple welcomed Aurora into the world back in December. So, while looking at the offerings of an online adult boutique, Gypsy Rose found a pair of fluffy handcuffs and thought they were just the cutest damn things! As she browsed for NSFW fun-time toys, she said:

“We had a lot of this stuff before I got pregnant. Some of the stuff we haven’t even used yet.”

Oh???

And the reason they “haven’t even used” some of the products yet will really shock you! According to the reality TV star, Ken isn’t as well-versed as his partner when it comes to sexcapades! Gypsy Rose stated matter-of-factly:

“I’m the most adventurous girlfriend that he’s had, so I’m the freak.”

Damn, girl!!

The duo is also really keen on rekindling their sex life after Aurora’s birth. Ya know, you gotta get back into it sometime — even if you’re dead-tired from raising a newborn! In laying out that context on the show, Gypsy Rose reminisced back to when she and Ken first reconnected romantically last April after formerly being in a relationship back in 2018 and eventually getting engaged in 2019 prior to splitting up.

She explained:

“Our first weekend that we reconnected [last April], it was like a flood gate. And naturally, now there are times that I think it’s harder because of schedules and business and work and, like, I want that back for us.”

We totally hear you, girl! We want that back for you, too. And everyone else in their relationships, as well! We just, uh, really didn’t need to know all this stuff about Gypsy Rose being a certified freak with handcuffs and all the rest! LOLz!

What do U make of this shocking revelation, Perezcious readers?! Are U surprised to hear it?? Or did you always kinda figure that Gypsy Rose had that dog in her?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts and reactions down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram/Instagram]