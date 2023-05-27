Hailee Steinfeld Spotted With NFL Player Josh Allen Amid His Breakup Rumors!!

Does Hailee Steinfeld have a new beau in her life?

The 26-year-old actress sparked romance rumors this week when she was spotted out with none other than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. According to pictures published by The New York Post, Hailee was caught hanging out with the 27-year-old football player in New York City on Thursday night.

Josh stepped out of a black SUV wearing a basic white shirt and dark blue jeans, while the Pitch Perfect alum stood nearby sporting a cream-colored blazer and light blue jeans. At one point, the athlete could be seen putting his hand on her upper back while they weaved through the crowd. They definitely are giving off some date night vibes! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Josh Allen spotted with Hailee Steinfeld after rumored Brittany Williams breakup https://t.co/hCkl0g4Ihg pic.twitter.com/AOUHnNF7sg — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2023

Innerestingly enough, this outing came amid rumors that Josh broke up with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams after five years of dating. For those who don’t know, the University of Wyoming alum first met Brittany at a pool party when they were 8 years old, and their families had been friends while growing up in Fresno, California. The two later began dating in 2017. During an appearance on Kelly Stafford‘s The Morning After podcast in August 2022, the 25-year-old revealed they had lived together for four years and recently moved into a house they built together. Oof. She may regret their housing situation now…

However, their relationship appeared to have ended sometime after they were last seen vacationing together in March 2023. Brittany then unfollowed Josh on Instagram and completely erased his pictures from her page. Oof. That’s a pretty telling sign that they’ve gone their separate ways!

While neither Brittany nor Josh has addressed the breakup rumors, The New York Post reported that she and a friend joked on Instagram Stories that they were “accepting husband applications” while attending the Kentucky Derby. Josh also had attended The Run for the Roses, but the rumored exes did not interact at all during the event. Awkward!

But it appears he is ready to move on from Brittany – at least, based on this new sighting with Hailee! At this time, neither the Oscar-nominee nor Josh have addressed the romance rumors. We’ll keep you posted on any updates on this situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Hailee is dating Josh? Let us know your thoughts on this potential new couple in the comments below.

