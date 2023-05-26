Kylie Jenner’s SUV Spotted Sneaking To Timothée Chalamet’s House AGAIN!

Kylothée fans rejoice! Kylie Jenner just can’t seem to stay away from Timothée Chalamet.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s SUV was spotted at the Call Me By Your Name actor’s home AGAIN! In photos obtained by Page Six, the 25-year-old’s signature black Range Rover SVA can be seen pulling up at Timmy’s Beverly Hills crib at around 10:00 a.m. Thursday, but she apparently didn’t stay for long as the outlet reported her vehicle was seen leaving just a few minutes later — with a black Escalade security detail following close behind. Hmm.

Unfortunately, there was no clear shot of Kylie as the windows in both vehicles were tinted, but by the sound of it, maybe she was picking him up… or possibly even dropping him off after an all nighter together! See the pics HERE!

This, of course, isn’t the first time we’ve seen the billionaire’s luxury SUV at Timmy’s, as TMZ reported last month that it was spotted taking a right turn off the main road and heading right up to his fortress. About a week after that, an insider told People the two “hang out every week” — but also insisted things were “not serious” between them:

“She is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure.”

Well, if we can take one thing from the pics, it’s that it looks like the two are very much still having fun!

Earlier this month, we reported that the makeup mogul’s baby daddy wasn’t exactly over the moon about her hanging out with the Bones and All actor, after a close source dished some deets to Entertainment Tonight:

“Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on.”

Yeah, she probably wasn’t thrilled when all THOSE cheating rumors came out about the Sicko Mode rapper, either. However, the insider added that their children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, are still the main priorities:

“[Kylie and Travis] are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

None of that is affecting the youngest KarJenner sibling and her new beau, though, as the same source shared Timothée is quite captivated by her:

“Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”

Well, it sounds like they’re doing something right, because Kylie keeps coming back to Timmy’s house — and we don’t think it’s just for the art.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised to see Kylie’s SUV at the Lady Bird star’s house again? Let us know in the comments down below!

