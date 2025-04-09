Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Goes OFF On Paparazzi In New Video: ‘You Don’t Care About Human Beings’

Justin Bieber has had ENOUGH of the paparazzi crowding his space!

The Purpose performer went OFF on paparazzi photogs outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs on Wednesday, accusing them of caring way more about “money, money, money,” than “human beings.”

In footage obtained by TMZ, he’s wearing baggy black shorts, green checkered socks and matching green shoes, and a multi-colored hoodie hanging halfway off his body. As he approaches the coffee shop, a photographer says, “good morning” — which sends the Peaches singer into a bit of a rage. He responds:

“No, not good morning. You already know. Why are you here? … You just want money.”

Related: Did Justin Bieber Get A New Tattoo For Hailey Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles??

As he’s saying all this, he’s shielding his face from camera view. The 31-year-old goes on:

“Money, money, money … Get out of here, bro. You don’t care about people, all you want is money.”

Realizing he’s surrounded by multiple paparazzi, he continues:

“Go, get out of here. All you guys want is money … get out of here … that’s all you care about, guys. Money. You don’t care about people. Only money, only money. No people. You don’t care about human beings. Go, go, go.”

He then enters the coffee shop. You can watch the footage HERE.

Yikes, poor dude… He’s clearly fed up with the constant eyes on him. But was this the way to handle it?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Apr 09, 2025

