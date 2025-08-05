Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Woman's Breasts Grow ENORMOUS Within Months Due To Incredibly Rare Condition! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Boobs After Plastic Surgery Confession! Megyn Kelly Is Being So Weird About Sydney Sweeney’s Boobs! Kylie Jenner Breast Implants Are TOO BIG, Says Plastic Surgeon! Here's Why… Allison Holker Flaunts HUGE Breast Implants In Pics With New CEO Boyfriend! Look! Sydney Sweeney Reveals TINY Waist Size -- And Said Her 'Boobs Got Bigger' Due To Training For Movie! Kylie Jenner Revealed Her Boob Job Deets Because Of Timothée Chalamet! Insider Explains... Kylie Jenner's Breast Implants Will NOT Be Right For Most Women! Plastic Surgeon Explains... Kylie Jenner Reveals Every Detail About Her Boob Job! Yes, Really! Oops! Britney Spears Flashes Boobs During Accidental Wardrobe Malfunction In New Video -- That She Posted Anyway?! Kristin Cavallari's Breast Implant 'Ruptured'! OMG! Jennifer Lopez's Amazing Dress Slips In Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction In NYC!

Halle Berry

Halle Berry Accidentally (???) Bares Breasts In Selfie Slip-Up!

Halle Berry Accidental Nude Selfie Instagram

Oh man, Halle Berry used to charge $250,000 per breast! Now you just need a really hi-res zoom…

The X-Men star posted a very chill spa day carousel on Instagram Monday, showing off the really nice place she’d be having her relaxing day. But in one of the pics, she showed off more than she intended! Well, we think. She’s in a real no effs given phase so maybe she just didn’t care! LOLz!

Related: Elizabeth Hurley Shares Her Legendary Bikini Posing Tips — SO Strategic!

OK, so in a mirror selfie, Halle carefully framed out her famous boobs — which, as mentioned, she got paid a cool $500,000 to bare in the 2001 action movie Swordfish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Here’s the pic in question…

Halle Berry mirror selfie Instagram
(c) Halle Berry/Instagram

But she maybe didn’t realize the mirror wasn’t the only reflective surface! Because those fixtures are polished really nicely, and well… You get a pretty good look!

Halle Berry censored selfie Instagram
(c) Halle Berry/Instagram

OOPS!!!

It’s a classic selfie slip-up, especially as phone cameras get better and better. Let Halle be a cautionary tale, y’all! Be very careful taking photos while nude. Even if they aren’t selfies! Take a really good look around for ANY reflective surface in the camera’s field of view first!

Like we said, we’re pretty sure Halle isn’t too bothered. But for a normal person who hasn’t bared their boobs to the world and doesn’t still look like an ageless goddess? It could be devastating!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Halle Berry/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 05, 2025 13:30pm PDT

Share This