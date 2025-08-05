Halle Berry Accidentally (???) Bares Breasts In Selfie Slip-Up!

Oh man, Halle Berry used to charge $250,000 per breast! Now you just need a really hi-res zoom…

The X-Men star posted a very chill spa day carousel on Instagram Monday, showing off the really nice place she’d be having her relaxing day. But in one of the pics, she showed off more than she intended! Well, we think. She’s in a real no effs given phase so maybe she just didn’t care! LOLz!

OK, so in a mirror selfie, Halle carefully framed out her famous boobs — which, as mentioned, she got paid a cool $500,000 to bare in the 2001 action movie Swordfish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Here’s the pic in question…

But she maybe didn’t realize the mirror wasn’t the only reflective surface! Because those fixtures are polished really nicely, and well… You get a pretty good look!

OOPS!!!

It’s a classic selfie slip-up, especially as phone cameras get better and better. Let Halle be a cautionary tale, y’all! Be very careful taking photos while nude. Even if they aren’t selfies! Take a really good look around for ANY reflective surface in the camera’s field of view first!

Like we said, we’re pretty sure Halle isn’t too bothered. But for a normal person who hasn’t bared their boobs to the world and doesn’t still look like an ageless goddess? It could be devastating!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Halle Berry/Instagram.]