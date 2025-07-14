Elizabeth Hurley Shares Her Legendary Bikini Posing Tips -- And They're VERY Strategic!

Want to look like Elizabeth Hurley in your thirst traps this summer? She’s got you covered!

With her new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus heating up, the 60-year-old model is showing off her curves — and she wants to help her fans look as HAWT as she does. On Instagram Sunday, she posted a sizzling bikini pic showing off one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach designer pieces. The snap features a warm glow of light and of course her perfect bod!

In the caption, the actress shared her secret to looking this good, writing:

“The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends”

Noted!

Related: Elizabeth Hurley Goes Completely Nude To Celebrate Her 60th Birthday

She went on to say this specific shot was done at 7 IN THE MORNING! Elizabeth added:

“We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun “

See the full post (below):

Who better to get bikini pic advice from than the queen of bikini pics herself?? Love it!

Will U be trying this out, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram]