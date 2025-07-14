Elizabeth Hurley Shares Her Legendary Bikini Posing Tips -- And They're VERY Strategic!

Got A Tip?

Want to look like Elizabeth Hurley in your thirst traps this summer? She’s got you covered!

With her new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus heating up, the 60-year-old model is showing off her curves — and she wants to help her fans look as HAWT as she does. On Instagram Sunday, she posted a sizzling bikini pic showing off one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach designer pieces. The snap features a warm glow of light and of course her perfect bod!

In the caption, the actress shared her secret to looking this good, writing:

“The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends”

Noted!

Related: Elizabeth Hurley Goes Completely Nude To Celebrate Her 60th Birthday

She went on to say this specific shot was done at 7 IN THE MORNING! Elizabeth added:

“We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun

See the full post (below):

Who better to get bikini pic advice from than the queen of bikini pics herself?? Love it!

Will U be trying this out, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram]

Jul 14, 2025

