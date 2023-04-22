Got A Tip?

Halsey

Halsey Using Own Breast Milk As Skin Care Ingredient!

Halsey has some skincare tips to share!

After giving birth to baby Ender Ridley Aydin in 2021, the Bad At Love singer has made some changes to boring, everyday skincare — by adding breast milk! Yeah, you read that right!

In an interview with Nylon on Friday, the 28-year-old dished breast milk is the “best skincare ingredient”:

“It’s so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process.”

The Without Me musician continued on to say after 2-year-old Ender was born, skincare became a big concern — but the solution had just presented itself:

“[I got] self conscious about what goes on my skin. When your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what’s on your face.”

Halsey also praised serums containing colostrum milk protein — so it seems like milk is the way to go if you want clear skin, according to the singer! But your own milk?

What do U think, Perezcious moms? Would U ever use your own breast milk for skincare?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

Apr 21, 2023 18:15pm PDT

