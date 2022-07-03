Halsey Says They Suffered 3 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Baby Ender: ‘Abortion Saved My Life’

Halsey is getting real about their abortion story.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 27-year-old musician – who uses she/they pronouns – penned a deeply personal essay for Vogue on Friday where they opened up about suffering three miscarriages, one of which resulted in needing an abortion in order to save her life. Halsey shared:

“I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy. One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

Related: Lauren Conrad Reveals She Suffered From An Ectopic Pregnancy 6 Years Ago

As we and many others have noted before, this is just one of the many reasons why laws protecting the right to choose to have this procedure are so vital.

The Without Me singer said they were so traumatized by their previous experience that she actually rewrote their will during the third trimester while carrying Ender to prepare “for the worst.” She continued:

“I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives.”

Halsey then noted the irony of the situation, saying:

“How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn’t consent to saving my own life. This is what some people who wish to see the end of abortion rights believe is right.”

But Halsey’s experiences have not changed their feelings on abortion rights. In fact, it has only made them even more supportive of people having the right to choose:

“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

At the end of the day, we cannot stress this enough, it is a person’s right to choose whether or not they want an abortion. You can ch-ch-check out their entire open letter HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Halsey/Instagram]