Halsey Claps Back After Fans WALK OUT Of Concert Following An Impassioned Speech On Abortion Rights!

Halsey took a stand against the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during their concert on Saturday, but some fans were pissed that things got political!

While performing in Arizona (one of a handful of states that has trigger laws in place to ban abortions following the Supreme Court’s ruling), Halsey spoke out in favor of reproductive rights. The singer (who uses she/they pronouns) revealed that her heart was breaking to look out into a crowd of people knowing that someone was going to need an abortion and wouldn’t be able to get it. They shared:

“Some of the people I’m looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that. Whether it’s a life-threatening situation or it’s not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives.”

The 27-year-old then added what they think people should be doing instead of just sharing infographics on social media, saying:

“If you’re mad in this audience right now, and you’re sharing statistics on Instagram and infographics and saying … ‘That’s really f**ked up,’ what you should do instead is you should be sharing stories about how you’ve benefited from abortion somehow.”

She didn’t give a f**k about what haters in the audience might think either. If you didn’t know, Arizona has been very strict when it comes to abortions. Back in March, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an anti-abortion law that bans abortions after 15 weeks (except if needed to save the mother’s life.) As of Friday, Planned Parenthood paused all medical and surgical abortions and seven of nine licensed providers in the state immediately halted abortions, per AZ Central. So things are happening fast. Noting the conservative views of the state, Halsey declared:

“If you don’t like it, you can go home right now. I don’t care. If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert.”

Tell ‘em! Hear the whole speech (below).

halsey’s speech about abortion in arizona tonight. i love them forever pic.twitter.com/mGnbK6V8yc — emo steph (@stephxvg) June 27, 2022

Sadly, it sounds like a LOT of people really did leave! Damn! One frustrated fan took to Twitter to share:

“THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT.”

It seems the mom of one could care less about those fans since they responded:

“downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

LOLz!!

On Wednesday morning, the pop star returned to Twitter to address the situation further, specifically after users tried to slam the musician for getting political on stage. Halsey argued:

“The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

Not backing down! Love that!!

Also, none of this should have been a surprise to the concertgoers either. Last month, the performer debuted a political presentation during their son Nightmare. The track is dedicated to women. During a show in West Palm Beach, Florida a video played for the crowded that shared various facts about abortion rights ending with the lyric:

“So save me your prayers.”

Halsey pointed this out, noting that thousands of people have attended her tour since May and haven’t had a problem with her political opinions making an appearance in the show.

I’ve had abortion statistics in my show since my tour started in May and 16,500 people came to my last show. I’m gonna be fine because my fans are on the right side of history. There’s an empty forum inside your skull. https://t.co/UPbvvJGnVR — h (@halsey) June 30, 2022

They ended with a message of thanks for their diehard fans and those fighting the fight, adding:

“Honored to have my audience. Proud they cultivate a space where emotion and action meet. Love doing what I do. And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there. Show must go on.”

Halsey’s message is clear: get to work fixing the country’s many problems or stay the f**k away from them! Reactions to all this, Perezcious readers? Do you agree that Halsey can use her stage for whatever she pleases?

