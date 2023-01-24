Harry Hamlin Spills REAL Reason Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives!

Lisa Rinna’s husband just revealed why she left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills…

While in attendance of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Harry Hamlin was overheard speaking on his wife’s departure from the Bravo reality series after eight seasons. Apparently, it had to do with co-star Sutton Stracke…

According to Page Six on Monday, the 71-year-old told a group of people over the weekend that Lisa “might still be on the show” had viewers not sided with Sutton in regard to their feud over Elton John’s annual Oscars soiree. ICYMI, the fight started over the reality stars’ conflicting claims over who was given tickets to attend the 2019 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, with Hamlin now dredging up:

“Lisa had all the receipts from that night, but they never showed the receipts on the reunion.”

While at the Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner, he added:

“She might still be on the show had Sutton not said that. She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton.”

However, the Mad Men alum added of his wife’s departure from the show:

“All good things come to an end. She took it as far as she could take it. Now I’m working like crazy so she doesn’t have to work.”

