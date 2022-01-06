Harry Styles Fan Sues After Being ‘Crushed’ By The Crowd During One Of His Concert

One fan didn’t exactly have a golden experience at a Harry Styles concert — it was so bad she’s suing!

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the unidentified fan filed a lawsuit against The Forum in Los Angeles after allegedly being injured at a concert in December 2019. She claims the crowd got out of hand at the singer’s Fine Line album release show, and concertgoers surged towards the stage, causing her to be knocked to the ground. The crowd then completely “crushed her body” and caused some serious injuries.

While she did not reveal exactly what kind of harm she suffered, she did claim that her quality of life has been impacted due to her alleged injuries, which she says are “chronic and debilitating.”

Harry was not named in the lawsuit. However, the woman is suing The Forum, show promoters, and ticketing services — including Live Nation, Stubhub, and Ticketmaster. She alleged that the arena, promoters, and ticketing services never provided proper security, lighting, seating, supervision, and crowd control. Additionally, the fan noted that everyone in front of the stage was just left in danger during the crowd surge.

She is seeking an unspecified amount of money in damages. Neither Styles nor the venue have commented on the lawsuit at this time.

Innerestingly enough, a review of the show from The Hollywood Reporter actually noted that the Dunkirk actor briefly stopped the show halfway through in order to notify someone that a female fan was on the ground in the pit. He even asked fans to “very slow, very gentle step back” so medical personnel could make their way through. The woman was soon carried out to an ambulance. An employee at The Forum later confirmed to THR that the woman had fainted. The staffer also added at the time that she wasn’t the only person to do so during the concert:

“We’ve had a few tonight.”

It definitely seems like crowd control may have been a major issue that night.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, in which a massive crowd surge resulted in the deaths of 10 people. Following the horrific incident, there’s been an outcry from fellow concertgoers and even celebs on doing more to protect those who attend shows, so something like this never happens again. But clearly, this has been going on long before Astroworld, and there’s is still so much more to be done in preventing someone from getting hurt during shows.

