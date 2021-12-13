Travis Scott Removed From Coachella 2022 Lineup Following Astroworld Tragedy -- But Still Getting Paid A 'Kill Fee'

Coachella attendees reportedly will no longer be seeing Travis Scott take the stage!

The 30-year-old rapper was scheduled to headline the annual music festival since his performance was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, following a crowd surge during his set at the Astroworld festival last month that killed 10 and injured hundreds, multiple reports have come out revealing that the festival has pulled him from the lineup completely.

According to Variety, organizers informed Scott’s team of their intent to remove him from the show — and pay a kill fee for the cancellation. However, his agent is allegedly still trying to keep the artist as the headliner for the event, which would mark his first performance after the tragedy.

Since Astroworld, a petition on Change.org was created to drop Scott as a performer at all festivals from AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice, which puts on Coachella each year. The petition has received over 60,000 signatures at this time.

Scott has faced criticism for continuing his performance after multiple fans begged him to stop the concert – so it really wouldn’t surprise us if Coachella ditched his set next year. Stormi Webster’s dad addressed this incident in an interview for the first time last week, where he claimed could not hear the crowd’s distress during his performance. Additionally, Scott said he wasn’t aware of the situation’s severity until later:

“It wasn’t until minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’”

Sounds to us like he’s still trying to dodge the blame. And that isn’t how you move forward.

