Harry Styles Goes Shirtless For Sun-Kissed Golden Music Video -- WATCH!

While many countries are currently closed to tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harry Styles‘ Golden new music video is sending you on a much-deserved European vacation!

On Monday, the former One Direction member dropped the fourth visual release from his latest studio album, Fine Line, and it’s a total dream!! Filled with picturesque shots of him running down an empty highway tunnel, driving down a countryside road, and going for a shirtless swim, the sexy crooner gave fans plenty to look at!

Harry’s tour of the Amalfi Coast is just how we imagined a romantic getaway with the 26-year-old would look like, especially with him singing:

“Golden, golden, golden / As I open my eyes / Hold it, focus, hoping / Take me back to the light / I know you were way too bright for me / I’m hopeless, broken / So you wait for me in the sky Browns my skin just right.”

Give the video a watch (below) to enjoy all of the scenery and shirtlessness:

What do U think, Perezcious music lovers?! Was this taste enough to satisfy your wanderlust?? Or are you finding yourself just lusting after a specific singer? LOLz.

Let us know your take (below) in the comments!

