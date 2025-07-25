Harry Styles Is Selling Adult Toys & Lube -- And His Fans Are FREAKING OUT!!

Harry Styles popped back up on Instagram this week, but it wasn’t to promote new music or anything like that. And that’s got his fans up in arms!!! (Of course, he has his fans up in arms quite often, sooo…)

But you see, it’s what he was promoting that is equally shocking! The former One Direction superstar popped up on his IG Stories the other day to re-share a post from his brand Pleasing. And the stuff he’s promoting is… uh… sex toys! Yes, really!

The Little Freak singer is all set to launch a few, uh, sexual wellness products if you will, via the Pleasing brand. And the products are raising eyebrows! See, Harry’s got a vibrator and some lubricant that are going up for sale. Of course, right?!

The vibrator is double-sided (!), with a rounded head for extra, uh, external stimulation. It sells for $68. And of course, there’s the lube. A bottle of the personal lubricant, which is silicone and said to be safe for all, um, uses will run you back $25. Specifically, the brand boasts that it’s got “long-lasting moisture and a silky glide with zero glycerin,” and is “compatible with most condoms and non-silicone sex toys.”

Oookay!

Harry’s not just selling these things online, either. Sure, they’ll go on sale on the internet on Friday. But there’s also a Pleasing Pleasure pop-up shop ready to roll in Manhattan. So, you can buy ’em in person! (If, ya know, you’re over 18 years old. Just FYI.)

Anyways, here’s the original IG post from Pleasing that promoted the products, and which Harry partially re-posted on his IG Stories which was what got fans talking in the first place this week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

But that’s only half the story here! See, Harry’s fans are FREAKING OUT that he’s selling sex toys — while also freaking out that he finally went on social media again!

Hundreds and hundreds of people popped up in the comments to share their thoughts about Styles’ sudden and unexpected social media activity to sell sex toys… instead of promoting new music, which is what they were all desperately hoping for!

Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

“WTF HARRY?!?” “I got a heart attack because of Harry’s story” “harry…????” “almost had a heart attack” “Thought we were blessed with a new album” “When harry shared this, I was shocked” “HARRY STYLES CAN USE INSTAGRAM!?” “At least harrys online again” “He never interacts unless he’s trying to sell something” “Harry styles adult toys before HS4? Bros priorities”

LOLz!

Thoughts, y’all?!

