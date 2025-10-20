Healthcare Exec & Her Husband Arrested After Leaving Infant Alone On Beach!

A husband and wife have been arrested after leaving their 6-month-old baby alone on the beach.

The shocking news stems from Miramar Beach in Florida, where 40-year-old Brian Wilks and 37-year-old Sara Sommers Wilks took their family for an oceanside adventure, which ended in flashing red and blue lights over the weekend.

If the Sommers Wilks name sounds at all familiar, it’s because she’s the regional president for Southeast Texas at US Heart and Vascular — a healthcare company which provides services for independent cardiovascular practices across multiple states. But being a high ranking exec at a healthcare organization clearly doesn’t inherently translate to good decision making… Because here we are.

See their mug shots:

On Friday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned infant on the beach. When they arrived, a good samaritan had picked up the child and brought her to the nearby Hilton Sandestin Beach Gold Resort and Spa. The police department revealed in a Facebook post that while awaiting the arrival of the South Walton Fire Department, the couple returned to the area they left their daughter:

“While deputies waited for South Walton Fire District personnel to arrive and assess the infant, the parents returned to the scene, where both admitted to placing the child under the tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time.”

LOST TRACK OF TIME?!?! They left their literal infant alone on a public beach and the only rationale they could come up with was they LOST TRACK OF TIME? Why the hell would they leave her alone in the first place?!

The PD confirmed via security footage that the parents and their older children were away for “nearly an hour and did not bring their cell phone with them.” Thankfully, the fire department was able to confirm the “child’s vitals were normal and they were not in distress.” The Florida Department of Children and Families were notified of the incident and “immediately” responded to the scene, according to the PD.

The parents are extremely lucky it was a decent person who spotted the child and rescued her…

Both parents have been arrested and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm — a third degree felony. However, they were both let out on a $1,000 bond the following day. The DCF took custody of the children as they awaited family members to arrive. WCSO Sheriff Michael Adkinson said:

“We’re thankful for the quick-thinking beachgoer who raised the alarm and for those who stepped in to care for the child with the same kindness and concern they would show their own.”

Major Dustin Cosson told ABC 13:

“You don’t just leave a baby at a house and then leave and go off to the store. The baby could roll over and suffocate itself, or the wind could blow a towel over its face. There’s no telling what could have happened.”

Thank goodness nothing of the sort did happen.

What are your reactions to this incomprehensible story, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Walton County Sheriff’s Office]