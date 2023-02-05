Hedwig Rocks Las Vegas! The Angry Inch Dazzles Sin City!

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask‘s Hedwig And The Angry Inch is Perez’s favorite musical of all time! So when he found out at that it’s currently playing at the Majestic Reportory Theatre – here in Las Vegas – we instantly had to go!

Hi first outing since moving to Sin City! EXPERTLY mounted by director Troy Heard, the show felt so fresh performed in an immersive setting!

LOVED it!!!!

And Anya Nees gave us the grit and the glamour that our titular heroine deserves!

Can’t recommend this production enough!!