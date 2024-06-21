Heidi Klum Takes Her Top Off During Hot Ones Interview! Wow!

Wow, OK, this is a First We Feast first!

Heidi Klum took on the wings of death on Thursday’s all-new Hot Ones, and the heat got so bad she decided to go topless for the rest of the interview!

In what we’re pretty sure is a first for a female guest, the America’s Got Talent judge got to Da Bomb Beyond Insanity and just lost it. She asked how much longer the heat would last, and when host Sean Evans told her, she just said EFF IT and tore off her shirt, saying:

“I have to take this off.”

OMG!

No big deal for Heidi, who regularly sunbathes topless. But it sure had Sean shook! After she was down to a bright red bra underneath, Sean said he’d undo a single button his shirt! Ha! See the wild unscripted moment (below)!

[Image via Hot Ones/YouTube.]