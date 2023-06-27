Jennifer Lawrence 'Violently' Threw Up After Her Hot Ones Episode!

Ever wonder what happens to the celebrities on Hot Ones after the interview? After eating 10 increasingly spicy wings they’re celebrated by Sean Evans and the crew — but that’s not the end! We mean, you eat an exceptionally hot sauce like Da Bomb, it’s not just going to burn going in…

Well, Jennifer Lawrence gave fans a bit of insight this week. On Monday night she got candid about a number of subjects on Watch What Happens Live — including Hot Ones. When Andy Cohen asked about her hilarious breakdown on the YouTube show — which he also did a few years ago — she revealed the inglorious aftermath:

“I passionately threw up after. Violently.”

Oh no! Makes sense if you saw how she reacted to the wings though…

J.Law recalled she went right to her room at the Four Seasons hotel, where they filmed the episode, and UNLOADED:

“My stomach gave me like 8 minutes to get upstairs and then… she… hooooo.”

See her open up about, well, opening up (below)!

