Hempified Green Curry Recipe

Hempified Green Curry

Curry is comfort food. How can the comfort be increased? With hemp hearts of course! Read on for an easy yet delicious recipe for “hempified” green curry.

Green curry is central to the Thai variety of curry cooking. The green terminology comes from the distinguished color of the chili that is used to make a paste. Green curries tend to carry less spice than other Thai curries, specifically the red ones. Most Thai curry dishes, this one included, are considered fairly healthy because of the use of coconut milk versus cream. Adding hemp seeds to this dish only ups the health factor.

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seed portion of a hemp plant. These small but powerful seeds pack a high protein, amino acid and essential omegas. Hemp seeds can provide a broad spectrum of nutritional benefits, and they are easy to cook with. Hemp seeds come in a variety of forms – popularly found as whole hemp seeds, a ground powder, or as a pressed oil.

Hemp seeds can be a great addition to a vegetarian or vegan diet for a boost in protein. They are also a perfect alternative for gluten-free or nut-free recipes, from baking to sauces and everything in between. When cooking with hemp seeds, be aware of your heat amount, as they can lose potency when overheated.

Now that we know why we should be incorporating hemp seeds into our cooking, let’s get to the good stuff! Follow this drool-worthy hemp-filled recipe for an easy, nutritious and delicious dinner tonight!

Garlic 4 Cloves

Ginger 2 Oz

Lemongrass 2 Stalks Sliced

Shallots 2 Small Sliced

Birds Eye Chile 1-4 Depending on Preferred Heat

Cilantro Leaves 1 Packed Cup

Thai Basil Leaves 1 Packed Cup

Zest of 1 Lime

Hemp Oil 2 Tbsp

Coconut Oil 1 Tbsp

Full Fat Coconut Milk 2 12.5 Oz Cans

Broth Veggie or Chicken 1 Cup

Favorite Veggies Sliced 2lbs

Organic Hemp Seeds 2 Tbsp

Prep: Use food processor, blender, or mortar & pestle to grind garlic, ginger, shallots, lemongrass, chile, and herbs into a paste with Coconut and 1 Tbsp of Hemp Oil.

1. Cook paste in heavy bottom pot with remaining hemp oil for about 5 minutes on medium, moving frequently to avoid burning; until very fragrant.

2. Add coconut milk and broth. Don’t forget to season with salt as you go!

3. Bring to a boil then toss in all the veg and lower to a simmer cover to cook for about 10 minutes or until veg is cooked to your liking.

4. Toast hemp seeds in separate sauté pan for about 5 minutes.

5. Serve over your favorite grain or noodles.

6. Top with crunchy toasty hemp seeds and enjoy!