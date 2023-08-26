Here's Why Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Broke Up!

More details have come out about Pete Davidson’s breakup!

In case you missed it, People reported on Thursday that the 29-year-old comedian and Chase Sui Wonders ended their relationship after less than a year of dating. An insider told the outlet:

“He’s single again. He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Nothing else was revealed about the split at the time. But now, a source for Us Weekly came forward to finally share what happened. The reason they gave? The insider claimed the former couple “decided to go their separate ways” after realizing they weren’t on the same page anymore in their relationship:

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them. Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Basically, it sounds like things just didn’t work out. Since the breakup, the Saturday Night Live alum has been leaning on both his really supportive” mother and sister and has been “handling the breakup really well”:

“Although they loved Chase, they support whatever decision Pete makes.”

So there you have it, Perezcious readers! Hopefully, they can remain on friendly terms moving forward since there appears to be no drama with this breakup. Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

