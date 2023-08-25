Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Break Up After Less Than A Year!

Pete Davidson‘s latest relationship is dunzo, according to sources spilling to People. Another one down. Bodies Bodies Bodies indeed!

Pete and Chase Sui Wonders met on the set of the 2022 horror-comedy but reportedly started up their romantic connection some time after filming, after his breakup with Kim Kardashian. But after less than a year together, this relationship too has come to an end. An insider told People:

“He’s single again. He’s out and about and doing really well.”

No reason was given why the couple broke things off — or who was the breaker upper.

Pete’s relationship with Chase was fairly low-key, compared to some of his recent ones. But that’s not to say it wasn’t without its stressful moments. The couple were together when they crashed Pete’s car into a home in Beverly Hills. Thankfully no one was harmed, but it must have been scary as hell for the residents. Pete was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, driving school, and monetary restitution. And then three months later, in June, he checked himself back into rehab, reportedly for mental health maintenance.

It’s unclear when he and Chase split, but as recently as May she was gushing about their “very sacred” relationship, telling Nylon:

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”

We guess it just didn’t work. Hopefully they continued to tell one another everything, and they can remain friends.

What do YOU think happened??

