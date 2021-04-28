ANOTHER Hillsong Scandal -- Pastor Resigns After Getting Caught Showing Off His HUGE Bulge On Instagram!

There must be something in the holy water at Hillsong Church, because all its pastors seem to be extra thirsty!

A married pastor for the megachurch resigned after being caught sharing very suggestive photos of his d**k on Instagram and seemingly baiting women to look at them.

Darnell Barrett stepped down from his position on Tuesday over an IG Story he posted of himself to his “close friends,” which showed him wearing nothing but white Nike Pro tights — an image that clearly showed off the outline of his prodigious package.

The 32-year-old clergyman also shared two post-workout pics of himself standing in front of a mirror, with his dong in clear view. Unsurprisingly, Darnell tried to disguise the eye-popping optics as motivational snaps of his apparent battle with “depression and anxiety.”

He then shared his IG Story in a direct message to at least one follower — a 30-year-old woman who used to volunteer under him at a New Jersey location of the church — but sneakily tried to play it off as if he accidentally added the lady to his “close friends” list.

In messages published by DailyMail.com, Barrett wrote:

“Hey! I think I might’ve added you to my close friends list by accident. I’m so sorry. Trying to figure out how the hell to edit it.”

He later told the woman that he posts some “real raw s**t” to his close friends, before adding:

“Seriously, sorry about that. I guess.”

Then in February, Barrett messaged the woman the lewd “gym” pics he posted on his IG Stories. She said she immediately blocked his account after receiving the unsolicited photo, but temporarily unblocked to call him out for apparently attempting to lure her. She wrote:

“Darnell, I’m not going to lie, I blocked you for a second but I’ve decided I need to say something to you. First off, I’m insulted that you wouldn’t understand what you’re doing but I’m not f**king stupid. For you to go out of your way to make it seem like you ‘accidentally’ added me to your close friends… and then, went out of your way to message me about it KNOWING that would make me go look is bulls**t.”

Tell ‘em, gurl!

She continued:

“Obviously, what you wanted me to see were the shirtless photos and the outline of your d**k, let’s not play and act like that wasn’t the point. Your messages to bait me into seeing your ‘raw s**t’ are obvious. To be honest, this whole ‘fishing’ scheme of yours to see if I will bite isn’t what even pissed me off. What pisses me off is knowing that I’m not the only person you’ve probably done this to. I’m actually horrified by the thought of how many other innocent girls you’ve manipulated with this ploy of yours…”

Barrett replied to her message by simply saying, “I’m sorry?” before the woman blocked him again.

While speaking to DM, the ex-pastor admitted he posted the unsavory pics and confirmed he had resigned as Hillsong New Jersey’s creative director. He said he stepped down Tuesday morning citing “infidelity” in his marriage, which he and his wife are now “working through,” explaining:

“We thought it was best for me to move on. I don’t want to get into the details.”

But in true manegation (that’s man-negation, folks) fashion, he insisted the pics weren’t posted to lure any of his followers. He described the uploads as “gym photos” and said they were meant to encourage his followers to participate in a “gym challenge,” claiming:

“Yeah, it shows me with my leggings on… This was something that was just an honest mistake and I informed my wife as soon as it happened.”

The father-of-two alleged he had no intention of meeting up with the woman, adding:

“I was not at all trying to lure her. I get that she, within the context of what’s happening with Hillsong, that she would draw those conclusions… But I barely know her. That was not my intention.”

Mhm…

As for how Hillsong officials got wind of it, the woman told the outlet that another member notified the church.

This scandal comes months after pastor Carl Lentz, the head of Hillsong’s New York City chapter, was fired after getting busted for cheating on his wife. Sounds like these pastors have a lot of repenting to do!

