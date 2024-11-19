How Much Did Mike Tyson Get Paid For The Jake Paul Fight?

How much does it cost for a 58-year-old man to come out of retirement so you can hit him as hard as you can for 16 minutes? A lot. A whole hell of a lot.

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match was a huge hit for Netflix, with a reported 60 million people watching live. And who knows how many more trying to watch live and buffering instead? LOLz!

For real though, the strange bout had a lot more fight fans morbidly curious. Tyson is decades past his prime, but he’s still Tyson. Would he really beat a much younger boxer, albeit one who never went through the hassle of fighting his way up the ranks and mostly fights bizarre exhibition matches?

As it turns out, he did not. The 27-year-old won the fight, though it did come down to decision. 58 or no, Tyson did make it through eight rounds of punishment. So how much did he get paid for doing it?

No one at Netflix or in Tyson’s camp has confirmed this number, but the reported sum is $20 MILLION! Wow!

If Jake is a man of his word, that number may be even higher, as the YouTuber boasted last month he’d offer the former heavyweight champ an extra $5 mil if he could make it past the fourth round. And he went the distance.

We don’t know if he’s good to his word, but Paul is definitely good for the money. He seems to have gotten paid TWICE what Tyson got! He said at a press conference about the fight in August:

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend.”

Damn! How did he get a better payday than Tyson? No way he was a bigger draw, right? Still, $20 mil is a great consolation prize… Especially considering his estimated net worth before was $10 mil!

We’ve seen plenty of conspiracy theorists suggest — even before the match aired Friday night — that Tyson was paid to take a dive. That amount of moolah is pretty darn high, so we get why they’d wonder. But we wouldn’t say that aloud anywhere near Iron Mike. Besides, like we said, he didn’t get knocked out, which would have been a much easier way to intentionally “lose.”

What about it, Perezcious fight fans? What did YOU think about the match — and the paydays??

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]