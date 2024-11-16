OMG! Netflix Showed Off Mike Tyson's Bare Butt During Pre-Jake Paul Fight Interview! 

Got A Tip?

Netflix viewers got quite the show right before the highly-anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul!

As you know, the 58-year-old legendary boxer stepped out of retirement almost two decades later on Friday to fight the 27-year-old social media influencer. And before Mike got back into the ring, he bared it all during a pre-match interview! No joke! People got an eye full of his behind!

While backstage at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, Mike spoke to his son Amir about his predictions for the showdown, saying he thought it would be a “vicious win” for him. Spoiler: It wasn’t. Jake won the match. However, his loss is not what everyone on the internet is freaking out over. After Mike hugged, kissed, and told his son “I love you,” he turned around to walk away and viewers just saw his bare cheeks in his jockstrap! What! Netflix, which streamed the fight, could not help but joke about it on X (Twitter) afterward, saying:

“Mike Tyson’s pre-fight interview got real cheeky.”

Check out the moment (below):

OMG!!!

Naturally, this went viral on social media because people did not expect to see his rear end at all! Look at some of the reactions (below):

“did i just see mike tyson’s bare ass on my screen.”

“The only time my Netflix has worked the entire night, and they show me Mike Tyson’s bare ass.”

“Netflix caught me off guard showing me Mike Tyson’s Ass like that outta nowhere why is bro walking around with his cheeks out.”

“The internet is not going to let this one go, Mike Tyson’s butt has absolutely just become a meme!”

“Well if Jake doesn’t get KO’d at least the world got to see Mike Tyson’s butt.”

“Seeing Mike Tyson’s big bare butt was not on my bingo card for today.”

“That’s not just Mike Tyson’s ass, it’s Americas ass”

“Thank you Netflix for this Mike Tyson Butt shot.”

“Mike Tyson ass is out, Serrano is fighting with an open gash, Netflix is buffering. this is truly a Friday night special”

This may have been the highlight of the night for many fans! LOLz! At this time, Mike has not reacted to the viral moment. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you disappointed in how the match turned out? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Jake Paul/Instagram]

Nov 16, 2024

