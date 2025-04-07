Hugh Grant Slams ‘Creepy’ & ‘Intrusive’ Interaction Airport Officer Had With His Children

Hugh Grant is NOT happy with his latest experience at the airport!

Over the weekend, the Heretic star hopped on X (Twitter) to call out a “creepy” and “intrusive” interaction an airport official had with his young children. Oh no!

He explained he was with wife Anna Eberstein at the Heathrow Airport in London, where a Border Force officer stopped his children to question if the couple were REALLY their parents. WTF?!? He wrote:

“Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports. Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them ‘Are these your Mum and Dad?’ . Intrusive, insulting and creepy.”

Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports. Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them “Are these your Mum and Dad?” . Intrusive, insulting and creepy. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) April 4, 2025

Uhhh, what?! That’s so bizarre! Especially considering they all share the same last name on their passports…

Hugh shares son John Mungo, 12, as well as daughters Lulu Danger, 9, and Blue, 6, with Anna, in addition to 13-year-old daughter Tabitha Xiao, and 11-year-old son Felix Chang, whom he shares with ex Tinglan Hong.

It’s not clear which of the five children were with him — or if they all were — but the thought of an immigration officer questioning his half-Chinese children if the British dude is really their dad just adds a whole other inappropriate layer to all this.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson has since responded to People that Border Force agents are employed by the Home Office — not the airport. So this is a government thing. Just a little UK version of ICE to make everyone “safer,” we guess.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers??

