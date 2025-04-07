Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Prince Harry ‘Not Overly Happy’ Meghan Markle Is Using Their Kids To Promote Brand, Claims Royal Editor Jessica Alba Shows Off Bikini Body On Family ‘Vacay’ Amid Cash Warren Divorce! Elton John Gets Real About How His Eyesight Loss Has Affected Life With His Kids  Tori Spelling Breaks Down Crying Talking About Her Divorce: 'I Don't Want To Die Alone'  Whitney Port Reveals Her Surrogate Suffered Two Miscarriages -- The Last One Happening 'A Month Ago' MORE Beckham Family Drama! Brooklyn Is Feuding With Younger Brother Romeo Over His Girlfriend! Rumer Willis Says She & Her Sisters 'Still Take Baths Together' Prince William Just Hired Princess Diana’s Divorce Lawyers -- But Here's Why… Why Yankees Star Brett Gardner & Family Didn’t Die From Carbon Monoxide Like 14-Year-Old Miller -- An Upsetting Explanation... Justin Bieber 'Manic, Not Sleeping, Hardly Eating' -- & Hailey's Asking Friends To Pray, Says Church Insider Kim Kardashian Worries Her Kids Are ‘Scared’ Of Tristan Thompson’s Disabled Brother -- A Very Real Reality TV Moment! MGK Has Moved Back In With Megan Fox After Birth Of Their Daughter -- But She Is 'Not Taking' Him 'Back'!

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant Slams ‘Creepy’ & ‘Intrusive’ Interaction Airport Officer Had With His Children

Hugh Grant Slams ‘Creepy’ & ‘Intrusive’ Interaction Airport Officer Had With His Children

Hugh Grant is NOT happy with his latest experience at the airport!

Over the weekend, the Heretic star hopped on X (Twitter) to call out a “creepy” and “intrusive” interaction an airport official had with his young children. Oh no!

Related: Michelle Williams Details ‘Nasty’ Airline Experience After Passenger Did WHAT?!

He explained he was with wife Anna Eberstein at the Heathrow Airport in London, where a Border Force officer stopped his children to question if the couple were REALLY their parents. WTF?!? He wrote:

“Just came through Heathrow with wife and children.  We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports.  Immigration officer engages  my children in chit chat then whispers to them ‘Are these your Mum and Dad?’ .  Intrusive, insulting and creepy.”

Uhhh, what?! That’s so bizarre! Especially considering they all share the same last name on their passports…

Hugh shares son John Mungo, 12, as well as daughters Lulu Danger, 9, and Blue, 6, with Anna, in addition to 13-year-old daughter Tabitha Xiao, and 11-year-old son Felix Chang, whom he shares with ex Tinglan Hong.

It’s not clear which of the five children were with him — or if they all were — but the thought of an immigration officer questioning his half-Chinese children if the British dude is really their dad just adds a whole other inappropriate layer to all this.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson has since responded to People that Border Force agents are employed by the Home Office — not the airport.  So this is a government thing. Just a little UK version of ICE to make everyone “safer,” we guess.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Oscar Gonzalez/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 07, 2025 11:01am PDT

Share This