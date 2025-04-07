Got A Tip?

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Details 'Nasty' Airline Experience After Passenger Behind Her Had The 'Audacity' To Do WHAT?!

Michelle Williams Details ‘Nasty’ Airline Experience After Passenger Behind Her Had The ‘Audacity’ To Do WHAT?!

Michelle Williams is opening up about her less-than-ideal airline experience.

Over the weekend, the Destiny’s Child alum shared a “nasty” pic on Instagram showing her view on a recent flight… And we’re not talking about the one out the window.  The photo shows a passenger behind her’s bare FOOT creeping up next to her arm rest… Toes and all! Ewww! She captioned the post:

“ PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!! Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!”

See (below):

Okay, seriously?! Where’s the etiquette?!

Related: Millionaire January Jones Dragged For Complaining About Airline’s $15 Voucher For Flight Delay

In the comments, fans were absolutely appalled — even Kelly Rowland! She commented, “NAWWWWWW!!!!” before Michelle took the opportunity to offer some more details:

“I elbowed ‘it’! Now I gotta take my coat to the cleaners!!!”

“For those asking…….. YES I am sitting in the first class cabin……a lot of AUDACITY resides in that booking class……. OBVIOUSLY!! #seat3F the f is for feet”

LOLz! She added in another comment:

“Cue the song ‘nasty work’ by @yahyahanddomo_”

The 45-year-old later returned to the app singing, “I made it out. I made it out alright” before offering up more on the story:

“Baby, I made it and I made it home. Y’all I was almost defeated by someone’s feet … It tried to take me out.”

She explained she noticed something in her peripheral vision but didn’t really make out what it was until fully looking at it… And that’s when she got grossed out. But with that being said, the Broadway performer did note the man’s foot was “conditioned” and “moisturized,” understandingly adding he might’ve just needed to “stretch out a little bit.” She explained:

“He was friendly though. And he actually helped take my bag off the overhead bin, and I said, ‘Thank you.’”

That’s the LEAST he could have done! Ha!

What would YOU have done in her situation, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Michelle Williams/Instagram]

Apr 07, 2025 08:05am PDT

