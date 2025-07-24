Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Posted An Old Photo Of Their 'Good Old Days' Right Before His Sudden Death!

Linda Hogan was JUST reminiscing on the “good old days” with ex Hulk Hogan. And now he’s gone…

Shockwaves are being felt around the nation as more information surfaces about the WWE legend’s sudden death… But get this: just four days ago, his ex-wife Linda jumped on Instagram to share a throwback photo of when they were still happily married.

In the vintage pic, Hulk has on his usual gear: spandex, a muscle shirt, and a bandana, while Linda is wearing a sultry black dress with matching gloves. She simply captioned the post:

“The good old days!”

See (below):

So eerie! It makes you wonder if she knew death was upon her ex-husband… Interesting considering they’ve been divorced for over 15 years and were reportedly NOT on the best of terms. But they did share two children, Nick and Brooke Hogan, so they were going to be connected forever no matter what.

In recent weeks, speculation surrounding Hulk’s health had been growing after his former friend and radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge claimed he was suffering from heart failure and dying in the hospital. The late 71-year-old’s current wife Sky Daily did her best to shoot down the rumors, admitting he DID undergo some major surgery, but that he was “healing” and taking things “one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.” But maybe Linda was informed that he really wasn’t doing too well?

TMZ reported paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest report at Hulk’s Clearwater, Florida residence early on Thursday morning. He was ultimately brought out on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance. As of now, his cause of death is unknown.

Our hearts are with the Hogans! Rest in peace.

