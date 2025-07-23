How Sharon Osbourne Fought To Make Ozzy’s Final Concert Happen Before His Death

Sharon Osbourne made it her mission to get Ozzy on stage one last time before he passed away.

As the world continues to come to grips with the death of the Prince of Darkness, fans are left feeling all the more grateful for that amazing final performance at Villa Park in Birmingham earlier this month. But without the help of Sharon, it would never have happened.

On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com there were issues insuring Ozzy for the performance, which also featured other O.G. members of Black Sabbath. Obviously we now know how close he was to death. But at that point even standing was considered too dangerous for the rock legend amid his battle with Parkinson’s:

“It’s likely the show would have been canceled had he not appeared on a throne. Sharon and her promoters were dealing with the insurance company, who were holding back on covering the costs of the show — if he tried to walk or stand. The pay out for a fall would have been astronomical and pretty much uninsurable. Also Ozzy could not complete the ‘standard medical’ that all pop stars go through before being insured on massive tours.”

Related: Watch Ozzy Osbourne Talk About The Downsides Of Fame In Vintage Footage!

The insider added:

“With the Parkinson’s and the walking issues, no insurance agent would agree to let Oz stand. So, to overcome that — and not have a huge insurance premium on a charity show — [Sharon] secured an unusual deal to have him sit in his throne.”

If you haven’t seen the throne, it’s not just any comfy chair. It was an homage to who Ozzy was as a person and artist! It featured black leather and was adorned with a bat — like the one he infamously bit onstage that time. See (below):

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.



Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

It was a lot of work for Ozzy, too. The rocker is said to have been “constantly in training seven days a week” after moving from LA to Buckinghamshire, where he and Sharon own a mansion with an entire “rehab wing” dedicated to his every need. He told SiriusXM in May he had a live-in trainer who kept up on his vitals to make sure he could meet the physical demands of performing:

“I have got this guy who’s virtually living with me and I am in bed by seven. I used to have to take a handful of f**king sleeping pills. Now I don’t take anything. I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I’ve got this f**king device on my finger. It’s a monitor to say how my heart rate is.”

According to the DM source, it was his personal goal to be able to stand on stage to show strength to his fans, but unfortunately it was just too much of a liability:

“Ozzy had spent months working his backside off to get up and stand on stage. He pushed himself hard in the toughest of circumstances given his injuries and pain levels. There was a trainer practically living in the house with the express purpose of him being ready to move in some capacity standing up on stage. That was his dream and hope. It drove Ozzy in the last few months because he wanted to go out showing off some of that physicality. He was grateful to be out there but tinged with disappointment at being sat down.”

Being on that stage at all was more than any fan could have ever asked for!

The source concluded:

“It was a really f**king tough thing that Sharon pulled off, because of the liability issues. Basically, they didn’t want Ozzy moving around for fear he could fall and suffer injuries and the payouts would be huge.”

Thank goodness for Sharon! Our hearts continue to be with the family as they mourn their patriarch’s death. Rest in peace.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]