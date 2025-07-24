Hulk Hogan's Friends 'Shocked' By Sudden Death -- He Was 'Texting' Like Normal!

No one seems to be in agreement over Hulk Hogan’s condition leading up to his death…

With the unexpected news of the wrestling icon’s death on Thursday, fans around the country are trying to piece together what his final weeks were like — since multiple sources are conflicting one another! While the late 71-year-old’s actual cause of death is currently unknown, we do know he went in for some pretty major neck fusion surgery last month. His current wife Sky Daily confirmed as much last week on Instagram while dispelling a rumor that The Hulkster was dying.

If you didn’t hear, Hulk’s longtime frenemy Bubba the Love Sponge, whose real name is Todd Clem, claimed last month he heard “from his security guard” that the former pro wrestler was discharged from the hospital to head back to his Clearwater, Florida home… But not because he got a clean bill of health. It was because doctors had “gone as far as they [could] go.” He claimed “they’re keeping him comfortable” but that Hulk was ultimately dying of heart failure.

As we mentioned, Sky hopped on social media to deny said rumor:

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true. He’s been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusin (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process. If you look it up, you’ll see what the last six weeks have involved… not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery … We’ve been in an out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there’s no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He’s healing and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

It’s now been revealed that days later, Hulk’s close pal Jimmy Hart jumped on X (Twitter) to double down on Sky’s positive update. He wrote just TWO days ago:

“Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!”

So on one hand, you had a rumor that Hulk was dying of heart failure after his surgery, and on the other, his close confidants were touting his health. So how is everyone else in his circle reacting to the news? Well, with surprise!

On Thursday a friend of the Suburban Commando star told Us Weekly:

“Hulk was at home in the last few weeks, not in the hospital. He was recovering well from his heart operation.”

So, more in line with what Sky and Jimmy had to say. The friend confirmed Hulk’s operation in June was a “major surgery” and “he was not at full strength” … But claimed the former pro wrestler was “taking it in his stride.” The insider also revealed Hulk’s death came as a “huge shock” to the ones close to him:

“His friends are shocked. He had been calling and texting as normal.”

Wow, how devastating it must be for them…

As we reported, medics responded to a report of a “cardiac arrest” at the Hogan home on Thursday morning and ended up transporting him out of the residence and into an ambulance on a gurney. Innerestingly, as of this writing, Jimmy has deleted that post about Hulk’s health from his page. We’re guessing he’s as shocked as anyone.

We’ll be waiting for more details to emerge…

