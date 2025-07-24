Ozzy Osbourne ‘Knew His Days Were Numbered’ When Giving Iconic Final Performance

Ozzy Osbourne knew his time was coming.

Days after the heavy metal icon passed away, a close friend is opening up about how death came more and more into focus for Ozzy in recent weeks — particularly during his final performance at Villa Park in Birmingham. On Thursday, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, who performed onstage with Ozzy earlier this month, told SiriusXM the show’s afterparty felt like a wake:

“It really felt like this was the celebration of life before this inevitable day that happened right? Because Ozzy knew it, right? We’ve seen the videos online. He knew his days were numbered.”

Ugh, that’s so sad. But it was a farewell concert. We guess he meant it.

Ellefson went on to praise Sharon Osbourne for helping put the Villa Park performance together:

“And God bless Sharon for just keeping it going and giving him something to look forward to. The fact that he got to say goodbye, the fact that we all got to say goodbye to him. In my opinion, not trying to be morbid. I’m being celebratory here. We got to have the celebration of life before he passed. I mean, what a beautiful thing.”

That truly is unique… We mean, this was his farewell performance. And then boom, just two weeks later he’s gone. Fitting for Ozzy, we guess. Rocking out until his last moments!

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.



Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

Ellefson added:

“And I was just thinking, God bless Sharon and all those people that did this because for the world to get to say goodbye to Ozzy. Because we knew this day was coming. This isn’t as shocking as it is — we knew it was coming. And so to just have had that moment, all of us together, whether we were on the stage, in the audience, watching it on TV or now, the social media posts, that is the shot around the world, man, that’s taken over the world, that event. And so for all of us, I mean, what a great way to say goodbye. It just was a beautiful thing that will live with all of us forever.”

Forever etched into rock and roll history!

Of the show itself and playing next to the rock legend, he added:

“It was super cool, and they’d bring Ozzy in and family’s there and standing right up front and he saw me and he said, ‘Hey, come here. Come here.’ He signals me over. So I kneeled down and have a quick chat with him. And I said, ‘Man, that was fricking awesome you did great.’ And he was happy. He had that after show glow that we all have, right?”

Awww. That’s so nice to hear.

Beyond the afterparty feeling like a celebration of Ozzy’s life, Ellefson detailed some other cool Osbourne family moments he got to witness… Like seeing Kelly get engaged to boyfriend Sid Wilson:

“It seemed like he wanted to hang out all night. And then of course, Jack shushes everybody, and right in front of us Sid’s proposing marriage to Kelly. And oh my God, it was like, we’re in the Osbourne living room watching this intimate moment. And I shot a little video of it on my phone.”

That’s so cool! He continued:

“And I was just looking at it while going, ‘God, there he was, man, just a couple weeks ago. there’s Ozzy just sitting in his chair. He is smiling. His leg was shaking a little bit like it was’ … And it was just such a glorious, happy, happy moment. And so that’s the Ozzy I remember, not even the rockstar, just that guy.”

We’re so happy he went out on such a high, happy note.

Our hearts continue to be with the Osbourne family. Rest in peace, sweet Prince of Darkness.

