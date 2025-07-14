‘Human Skin’ Teddy Bear Found Outside Store In CA -- Shocking Twist Revealed!

Teddy bears should be a sign of warmth and childlike wonder… But one found outside of a gas station in California over the weekend was anything but that!

On Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officers rushed to a Victorville convenience store after receiving a report about a teddy bear possibly wrapped with HUMAN FLESH left behind. What the actual f**k!!!!

The police department launched a full-blown investigation, taping off the scene and bringing in a coroner to inspect the gory sight. Police spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told NBC 4 Los Angeles:

“A coroner investigator has taken possession of the object, and the investigation is continuing.”

But they soon discovered everything was not as it seemed…

Related: Conjoined Twin YouTuber Got Married — How Does It Work For Her Sister?

Thankfully, the stuffy was not actually wrapped in real human flesh. It was rather a grisly creation made with latex by none other than special effects artist Robert Kelly of Dark Seed Creations. In fact, it’s available for purchase on the dude’s Etsy account for $165! See HERE.

Kelly confirmed in an email exchange with People that he recently shipped one to a customer in Victorville, where the teddy was found. He claimed he “started getting tons of messages and calls from people telling us about the incident” after headlines began popping up and knew right away it was his handy work:

“Our work is pretty easily recognizable and people were sending the articles left and right. I looked and sure enough it was the bear I sent out last week. Every artist wants credit [for] their work, so I said ‘I made that’ and haven’t been able to catch up with messages since.”

Well, this is certainly one way to get attention!

As of now, it’s not clear if the deranged teddy bear was left behind intentionally as a prank or if it was merely forgotten.

In a Facebook post featuring more of the gruesome creations, Kelly denied being involved in any sort of “prank.” He wrote:

“No I did not have any knowledge of the buyers intentions nor was I involved in a prank on the other side of the nation from me.”

We guess maybe someone is getting a head start on their spooky Halloween plans??

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? How would YOU have reacted if you saw this teddy bear? It was enough to fool cops — would it be enough to fool you? Let us know in the comments down below!