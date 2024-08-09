Hunter Schafer Describes Awkwardness Of Having To Tell Pastor Parents About Euphoria Anal Scene

Hunter Schafer is opening up about the VERY awkward reality of filming NSFW scenes… when you have parents who are clergy!

When thinking of Euphoria, one wouldn’t typically associate its viewing audience with a Christian congregation. But what about if one of the show’s leads was a pastor’s daughter? Well, that’s Hunter’s exact predicament! While on the Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, the trans 25-year-old rising star told host Alex Cooper:

“My dad [Mac] is a pastor, and my mom [Katy] is — she’s ordained to be a pastor — she works in the children’s ministry in the church.”

Yikes!

Anyone who’s remotely familiar with Euphoria will know how popular Christian values definitely don’t align whatsoever with the show, which depicts graphic underage sex, self harm, explicit drug use, and more. Hunter dished:

“There’s this whole, like, ‘pastor’s daughter’ trope, you know? And it gets kind of tough because, like, obviously what I do now is very — I mean, when I got my first job, I had to tell my parents that I was doing a TV show and in the first episode I’m having anal sex with a 45-year-old and cutting myself in the arm.”

In the show’s first episode, Hunter’s character Jules, who is supposed to be just 17 years old, has a graphic sex scene with Eric Dane’s character Cal — father of Jacob Elordi’s character Nate. We’d remind y’all the Grey’s Anatomy alum was nearly 50 years old when the scene was filmed! Later, Hunter’s character goes to a house party where she’s harassed by Nate, leading her to cut herself.

We bet that was quite the difficult pill Hunter’s parents to swallow! And even worse, for the whole congregation! She explained:

“They have to tell their congregation that their kid’s going to be on TV, and that their congregation who are just little old nice white Christian people from the South are going to watch this TV show and see me getting butt f**ked.”

We’re sure a lot of prayer took place after that! A different kind of holy…

The HBO star revealed she feels bad to this day “because that’s something that they still have to deal with.” But it’s not going to get in the way of her career! Hunter has a brief role in Emma Stone‘s new movie Kinds of Kindness, which spoiler alert, is pretty stripped down. She playfully revealed, “I got my titties out,” which she has “no personal problems with.” She noted:

“But it is something where I’m like some people just aren’t going to get it, and, you know, that’s a whole other thing.”

Her work isn’t for everyone! You can listen to the full podcast episode (below):

[Images via Call Her Daddy/YouTube & Euphoria/Max]