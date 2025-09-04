I Need A Lawyer To Fight Blake Lively! Can U help? | Perez Hilton It’s gotten to this point! Finally! Perez… Related Posts Answering All Your Blake Lively Questions! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Keeps Losing To Me!!! I Just Took On Her Expensive Lawyers In Court - Representing Myself And: I Am So Ready For This Month To Be Over! | Perez Hilton I Am Very Unwell! This Blake Lively Drama Just Took A Bad Turn For Me!! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Sep 03, 2025 17:59pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV Personally Perez Sin City YouTube