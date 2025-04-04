Influencer Hailey Okula's Husband Shares 'First Dance' Wedding Video After Her Shocking Death

Hailey Okula’s husband is sharing some of the beautiful moments he had with his wife before her tragic death.

As we previously reported, the social media personality and ER nurse known as “Nurse Hailey” passed away at 33 on Saturday — just minutes after she gave birth to her first son, Crew, via cesarean section. Her partner, Matthew Okula, told Fox 11 Los Angeles Hailey only saw the baby boy she’d yearned for for a “split second” before she went into cardiac arrest and died from a “very rare” pregnancy complication called amniotic fluid embolism.

According to the National Library of Medicine, AFE is caused by “amniotic fluid, fetal cells, hair, or other debris” entering the “maternal pulmonary circulation, causing cardiovascular collapse.” Healthline reported it only has an 83 percent survival rate, as symptoms often happen suddenly and aren’t treated in time to save the mom’s life. What happened to Hailey is incredibly devastating. She struggled with infertility for years, finally got the child she always wanted, and died. All of this breaks our hearts. And prepare to break out your tissues again, Perezcious readers, because of the latest emotional tribute from Matthew.

Days after the announcement of her passing, the firefighter returned to Hailey’s popular Instagram account, RNNewGrads, to post “some raw, unedited videos” from their wedding day to show a different side of her to her more than 456,000 followers. On Friday, he first shared to Instagram Stories a clip from their “first dance” together. In it, the couple are wrapped in each other’s arms as they sway to the music on the dance floor in front of their guests. Matthew added in the caption:

“I want everyone to see a little more into who Hailey was outside of RNNewGrads ”

He then shared a second clip of the first dance, where they shared a kiss. He said:

“I choose you ”

You can tell they loved each other so much…

On the third slide, a video showed Hailey jumping up and down in her wedding dress as she danced with loved ones to Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like A Woman! Matthew wrote:

“The Hailey I fell in love with This video will definitely be reposted again ”

Our hearts continue to go out to Matthew and Crew. We cannot imagine what all this has been like for him, losing the love of his life and the mother of his child while having to take care of a newborn baby. It’s all so much. We send him love and light.

