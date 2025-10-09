Influencer Couple Dragged For 7th Baby's Name: 'I’m Surprised That’s Even Legal'!

We’ve heard some strange baby names, especially from celebs. But this… this is a new one to us!

Influencers Aubree and Josh Jones, known along with their ever-growing brood as “The Jones Family” on YouTube, welcomed a seventh child late last week. And on Tuesday they announced their new child’s name:

Disney Mae Jones

Yes. Her name is Disney. Here’s the name reveal video…

She’s the youngest of a group whose names are on quite a spectrum: Trendy, 13, Zaylee, 10, Sunny, 9, Truly, 7, Journey, 3, and Rocky, 22 months. But Disney is definitely the most attention-grabbing. And we have to wonder if that’s the point here…

The Mormon parents swear that’s not the case. Aubrey explained:

“We’re a Disney family. She fits that spirit of happiness and magic. I felt it throughout my entire pregnancy.”

And Josh said the name “represents persistence, innovation, imagination, family, magic, joy, taking chances, and going all in on your dreams.” But they told these things to Today.com though, so we’re guessing they’re not exactly upset about the extra attention. Just sayin’.

Look, we’re not ones to call anyone out for grabbing at that bag — but involving your kids that don’t have a chance to say no is rough. And they’re going to have that name for quite some time, too.

The comments were mixed, with some fans of the fam praising how cute and unique the name is. But there were a lot of critics, most of whom were upset on behalf of the baby! See some of the strongest reactions (below)!

“Oh come on! Disney?? That poor baby.” “I’m not tryna be mean but Disney????” “Because your setting a child up for a childhood of bullying with these ‘Unique’ names” “I’m surprised that’s even legal i thought Disney copyrighted it” “I wonder how many of your kids are going to end up changing their names when they’re adults, this one definitely will… unless Disney sues you first, they tend to do things like that” “So crazy! In Germany, names like that aren’t allowed at all to protect the child. And that’s a good thing!” “I am hoping these names are just for social media rage bait and that their kids have actual names they can live with.”

What do YOU think about this baby name, Perezcious readers? Is it quirky? Or thirsty? And will they get to keep it??

[Image via The Jones Family/YouTube/Instagram.]