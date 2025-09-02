Jacob Elordi SNAPS At Venice Film Festival While Meeting Fans: 'Don't Ever Tell Me What To Do'

Yikes! Don’t get on Jacob Elordi‘s bad side!

On Saturday, the Euphoria star was at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of his new film, Frankenstein. Before heading inside, the 28-year-old was caught in a TikTok video taking photos with fans — and when a festival worker tried to stop him, he totally snapped!

As seen in the clip, the Hollywood heartthrob was seen signing autographs when a worker came up to him looking stressed AF! It wasn’t clear what the event staffer told Jacob, but he sure seemed worried. The actor, however, tried to reassure him by shaking his head — before he got angry! Jacob declared:

“I’m gonna take a picture right here.”

He leaned in with a group of fans as staff rushed around behind him.

Related: Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Spark Romance Rumors

Jacob then bitterly added:

“Don’t ever tell me what to do.”

Oof!

In the caption, the TikTok user, @mancrushdaily, said that the actor “was so nice” and “took [a] photo with everyone he [could]” at the event. Very cool of him! The fans clearly appreciated it — but does that make his behavior okay?? Watch for yourself:

He was pissed!

But this now-viral video has fans divided — with some praising his determination to greet fans and others calling him out for being super rude! Commenters wrote:

“Eww, that just made me dislike him even more. He’s SO OVERRATED.” “For people that don’t know, Jacob is right. Body guards often work for teams and not the celeb directly, and try to control them. If there was danger the guard woulda moved him by force” “Poor guy was just doing his job” “But if something happened he would be blaming the bodyguard for not being aware. Honestly the entitlement of some celebrities.” “That’s nice that he was signing so much, but maybe the bodyguard also had a job to do, just saying I’m sure he’s not telling Jacob what to do just for funsies” “He could’ve said, ‘sir, it’s okay, I got this'” “Ladies…. I fear we have created a DIVA”

Oh, no!

FWIW, it was an emotional night for Jacob. The movie earned a 13-minute standing ovation, the biggest of the festival so far, and The Kissing Booth alum was seen in tears taking it all in alongside his co-star Oscar Isaac and director Guillermo del Toro.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was this really rude and entitled? Or was he caught up in the moment and didn’t mean to be giving so much ‘tude? Hmm. Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]