Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Spark Romance Rumors -- And Fans Have Thoughts!

What in the world is going on with Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun?!

Over the weekend, rumors exploded that the Euphoria star and Justin Bieber’s former talent manager have struck up a romance. Definitely not a pairing we would have expected, but nothing is off the table for the newly-single actress! According to The Star, in between hanging out with big names like Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June, Sydney made time for Scooter, too… And the romance theory only gained more traction when actual footage resurfaced of them hanging out!

On June 30, one fan shared a video on TikTok of Sydney wearing a floral dress walking alongside the record executive and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. You can ch-ch-check it out HERE.

There’s no PDA in sight and it’s not even clear what the trio were talking about, but it was enough to get fans talking about a possible romance between Syd and Scoot… Especially because a source told The Star on Friday Scooter asked friends in the know to keep his and Sydney’s alleged relationship on the down-low. Hmmm.

As we’ve been following, the Immaculate star, 27, ended her engagement to ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, 42, earlier this year after several years together. On the heels of their split, romance rumors started back up between her and Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, but nothing seems to have come from it… She’s since been attached to names like Brandon Sklenar, MGK, and like we mentioned, Bloom, Brady, and now Braun. As for the entrepreneur, 44, he was married to ex Yael Cohen for seven years before the pair went their separate ways in 2021. They share three children together.

After Scooter’s feud with Taylor Swift over her masters, he’s hasn’t exactly been able to gain much in terms of fan favor… And as far as controversy goes surrounding Sydney, well, we all saw her American Eagle ads. So fans were quick to rush to X (Twitter) with disapproving takes:

“That’s a pairing nobody really saw coming.” “just when i thought she couldn’t become more unlikeable” “Two horrible people, they’re perfect for each other” “Her flop era should be studied” “she’s driving her career off a cliff at this point, just one wrong decision after the other” “The most unlikable Celebrity couple is finally here replacing ariana & ethan” “this is actually the worst couple ive ever heard of”

YIKES.

As of now, there’s been no official confirmation. So let’s just all agree to take this report with a grain of salt… Sydney could very well have just been mingling as one would at such a star-studded event.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you buy into this rumor? Let us know in the comments down below!

