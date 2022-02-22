Family Reunion Actress Jaida Benjamin Found Safe!

Thank goodness! Actress Jaida Benjamin, who went missing over the weekend, has been found as of early Tuesday morning!

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Family Reunion star was discovered in Studio City, near Ventura Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m. It remains unclear how the 27-year-old was located or why she disappeared in the first place. While authorities confirmed she was safe, further details about her condition have not been revealed. Cops do not suspect foul play at this time.

Her family and friends have yet to announce her return home, but we bet they are just so grateful to have her back! As we reported, the Insecure alum was last seen on Saturday night at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, just a few blocks from where she was found. Her mother JoCinda Benjamin and former co-star Vincent M. Ward announced her disappearance on social media as they pleaded for help from LA residents as a mental health crisis was feared. Thankfully, their prayers were answered!

We’re sending lots of love Jaida’s way! What a scary situation, but we are so glad she has been found safe.

