Family Reunion Actress Jaida Benjamin Missing In Los Angeles -- DETAILS

California residents have been asked to be on the lookout for actress Jaida Benjamin.

The 27-year-old Family Reunion star has gone missing according to an appeal that was shared on social media by family and friends. The release explains that Jaida was last seen on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley. She is said to be 5 foot 3 inches tall. It’s unclear what she was last wearing.

Taking to Instagram for help, The Walking Dead star Vincent M. Ward, who has worked with Benjamin throughout the years, including in The Step Daddy, shared the missing person poster while expressing:

“Yoòo if you’re in Los Angeles and you see this young lady please call the number.. Jaida has played my daughter and Ive worked with her a number of times.. California friends and family, PLEASE SHARE!”

He also added a note about Jaida’s mental health, sharing:

“Note: She’s Bipolar + SchizophrenicSczephrenic…”

The performer’s mother JoCinda uploaded the same photo to her page, and her caption is just heartbreaking. The momma expressed:

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe. ”

The actress’ disappearance comes just weeks after she and her mom announced that they would be taking a “hiatus” from the entertainment industry. Jaida moved to Los Angeles from Charlotte, North Carolina, and began her career as a dancer before booking roles on various Disney Channel shows. She eventually landed starring roles in films like Devilreaux, Christmas with My Ex, and Christmas Everlasting. JoCinda is the founder of Momager On-Set, a company that helps parents manage child actors’ busy schedules.

In early February, JoCinda took to IG to share with followers:

“In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, combined with our own mental health concerns, Jaida and I have decided to take a much needed hiatus from the entertainment industry. Momager On-Set will continue to provide consulting and permit support, however, guardian and transportation service will be limited. We truly appreciate everyone’s love & support over the years and ask for prayers and positive thoughts during this challenging time.”

Wow. We sincerely hope that Jaida is found safe and healthy as soon as possible. Anyone with information has been asked to call 310-402-9194 or 704-454-8423.

