James Blunt was never cool. But he’s always been great!

He is one of the most underrated musicians of the last 20 years!

And he is STILL making GREAT pop!!! That is no easy feat! Just ask Katy Perry and countless others!

His Should I Give It All Up is where he’s at in 2020 – and we hope he doesn’t! He’s still making our ears happy!

