James Charles Gives JoJo Siwa A Jaw-Dropping Makeover — Look!

If you thought JoJo Siwa‘s brown hair was a big surprise, you haven’t seen anything yet! The Boomerang songstress linked up with James Charles for the ultimate makeover collab, and the results are incredible.

The twosome of course discussed Dance Moms, while Siwa also expressed (below) her nerves over having someone else handle her makeup:

“This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time. Getting my makeup done No. 1 is just a no. I like to do it. I don’t let anybody else do it. It’s just a no. My hair? Even more so. You get one try.”

After seeing the final glam look, she exclaimed:

“I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning. It’s very pretty. It’s obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty.”

What do U think of JoJo’s makeover, y’all?! Give it a watch (above) to see the full look and let us know (below) in the comments!