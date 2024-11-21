Who's Older? James Marsden's Girlfriend Or His Kids??

Anyone else just learning about James Marsden‘s relationship this week?

On Monday E! News published pics of the Sonic The Hedgehog actor holding hands with his rumored girlfriend, a woman named Frederique Brons. The Dutch model is obviously an incredibly beautiful woman, but we couldn’t help but double take when we saw her age. And by double take, we mean take a look at how he’s double her age!

Yes, James looks fantastic and fit at 51 years old. But he’s 51. And his girlfriend is 26! Not quite double… anymore… But it turns out they’ve been together for a year now! So yeah, for a while, he was 50 and she was 25! Double take, anyone?

James Marsden, 50, spotted kissing model Frederique Brons, 25, after Edei breakup https://t.co/C0sNGhkEe0 pic.twitter.com/5FaWzdp8Cu — Page Six (@PageSix) October 27, 2023

It’s not just that Frederique is half the X-Men star’s age… and was 2 years old when X-Men came out… We also wondered to ourselves immediately… Doesn’t James have adult children?? Are his kids… his girlfriend’s age??

His two kids with ex-wife Lisa Linde are actually pretty close.

Turns out Jack Marsden was born on February 1, 2001, making him 22 years old. His daughter Mary Marsden is 19. He later welcomed William Luca Costa-Marsden with Brazilian model Rose Costa. William is 10.

OK, so yeah. His kids aren’t older than his girlfriend. But Frederique is definitely WAY closer in age to Mary and Jack (whom she follows on IG btw so we guess they’ve met?) than to James. That’s a pretty big age gap. Right?

Anyway, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Age just a number? Or does this give you the ick??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Frederique Brons/Instagram.]