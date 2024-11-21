Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Who's Older? James Marsden's Girlfriend Or His Kids?? Gisele Bündchen’s Baby Daddy 'Wants To' Marry Her Now -- She's Not So Into It!  Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance -- Walking The Runway For A Good Cause! ‘Definitely Cheating'! Ethan Slater's Wife Found Flirty Texts Between Him & Ariana Grande, Insider Claims! Watch The Toast Podcast Host Claudia Oshry Find Out She's Pregnant LIVE! Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son Knox! He's So Tall Now! Heidi Klum Shares SUPER Rare Look At 19-Year-Old Son Henry During College Visit! Christina Aguilera's Kids Are All Grown Up In Rare Pic! LOOK! Jessica Simpson ‘Heartbroken’ As She & Eric Johnson Are ‘Living Separately’! Feds Claim Diddy’s 55th Birthday Celebration With His Kids Was A Ploy To Influence Potential Jury In Trafficking Trial! Plus MORE Shocking Accusations! Britney Spears' Son Reached Out First! Reunion Was His Idea! Mike Caussin Talks Ex Jana Kramer's Kids Calling Someone Else 'Dad': 'That One Stings The Most'

Love Line

Who's Older? James Marsden's Girlfriend Or His Kids??

James Marsden Girlfriend Frederique Brons Age Compared Grown Kids

Anyone else just learning about James Marsden‘s relationship this week?

On Monday E! News published pics of the Sonic The Hedgehog actor holding hands with his rumored girlfriend, a woman named Frederique Brons. The Dutch model is obviously an incredibly beautiful woman, but we couldn’t help but double take when we saw her age. And by double take, we mean take a look at how he’s double her age!

Related: Miley Cyrus Says The Age Gap With Boyfriend Maxx Morando Is Much Bigger Than It Seems!

Yes, James looks fantastic and fit at 51 years old. But he’s 51. And his girlfriend is 26! Not quite double… anymore… But it turns out they’ve been together for a year now! So yeah, for a while, he was 50 and she was 25! Double take, anyone?

It’s not just that Frederique is half the X-Men star’s age… and was 2 years old when X-Men came out… We also wondered to ourselves immediately… Doesn’t James have adult children?? Are his kids… his girlfriend’s age??

His two kids with ex-wife Lisa Linde are actually pretty close.

Turns out Jack Marsden was born on February 1, 2001, making him 22 years old. His daughter Mary Marsden is 19. He later welcomed William Luca Costa-Marsden with Brazilian model Rose Costa. William is 10.

James Marsden with his kids at a Sonic 2 screening in 2022
James Marsden with his kids at a Sonic 2 screening in 2022. / (c) MEGA/WENN

OK, so yeah. His kids aren’t older than his girlfriend. But Frederique is definitely WAY closer in age to Mary and Jack (whom she follows on IG btw so we guess they’ve met?) than to James. That’s a pretty big age gap. Right?

Anyway, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Age just a number? Or does this give you the ick??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Frederique Brons/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 20, 2024 17:10pm PDT

Share This