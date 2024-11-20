Miley Cyrus Says The Age Gap With Boyfriend Maxx Morando Is Much Bigger Than It Seems!

Miley Cyrus is opening up about where she and her Gen Z boyfriend differ.

The Flowers artist is on the cusp of turning 32, so for her, growing up as a millennial was a bit different than what 26-year-old Maxx Morando went through. Sure, on the surface that age gap doesn’t seem too egregious, but Miley insists it it makes all the difference! At least when it comes to internet literacy!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Wednesday, the Grammy winner opened up about how she and her younger BF see life “really differently” because of the differing technology they were brought up with. She told the outlet:

“He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters.”

Yeah, it’s only a few years, but what crazy years! The internet grew leaps and bounds in that time, from the late ’90s and early 2000s, from geocities text-based sites that very few ventured onto into finally having Google and YouTube and Wikipedia and early social media. Someone Maxx’s age probably has no concept of a world without that stuff!

And having a laptop probably expedited his integration into internet culture in a far more personal and second-nature way than the communal computer. Having that personal connection probably meant that more aspects of his young life — both social AND educational — necessitated screen time. So now as adults, it sounds like he relies on the input of the world wide web a WHOLE lot more for every day tasks. Miley dished:

“Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’”

HA! We’re sure a lot of people can relate to that — either to Miley OR Maxx! But at the end of the day, what keeps the pair connected is their light-hearted approach to life. Miley explained:

“He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously.”

That’s awesome! The two have also become quite the music-making pair, as Maxx contributed to her latest album Endless Summer Vacation, and is currently helping her work on a visual album currently titled Something Beautiful. She told the outlet:

“I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

We’re glad these two are such a match made in heaven! Reactions? Do you think their age gap is big? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Netflix & Liily/YouTube]